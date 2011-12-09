(Agency corrects the version issued on 20 October 2011 to correctly state the ratings on the issuer's non-fund based working capital limit. An amended version follows:) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Fouress Engineering (India) Limited's Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects the lower-than-expected improvement in Fouress' liquidity profile. The company faced liquidity issues during FY10 (end-March 2010) and Q1FY11 due to inventory build up because of delayed off-take of finished products. This resulted in over-utilization of working capital limits and devolvement of letters of credit (LCs), which persisted till August 2010. Fitch notes that though Fouress had taken corrective steps to ensure an improvement, some such instances persisted till H1FY12.

The affirmation reflects the Fouress' comfortable market position as an industrial valves manufacturer for steel, power and water sectors, sound order book position of INR1756.7m (1.2x of FY11 revenues), stable EBIDTA margins (FY11: 9.0%, FY10: 8.9%), moderate interest cover (FY11: 3.01x, FY10: 2.42x) and low leverage (FY11: 1.11x, FY10: 1.56x).

Negative rating action may result from Fouress' inability to manage liquidity resulting in continuing over-drawings of working capital facilities or devolvement of LCs. The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if the company demonstrates a firm improvement in its liquidity position, evidenced by nil devolvements and better utilization of working capital.

Fouress is a Bangalore-based company. As per FY11 provisional and unaudited results, its revenue were INR1,518.80 m (FY10: 1,372.2m) and EBIDTA was INR134.80 (INR110.3m).

Fouress' bank loan ratings:

- INR110m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR580m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR8.4m treasury limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- Outstanding INR9.9m long-term loan: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'