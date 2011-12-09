* Deal values co at $25.81/shr

Dec 9 Internet-monitoring gear maker Blue Coat Systems Inc BCSI.O agreed to be bought by an investor group led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $1.3 billion in cash.

The offer values Blue Coat at $25.81 a share, a 48 percent premium to the stock's Thursday's close.

The deal comes on the heels of a U.S. Commerce Department probe that is investigating whether the company's Internet-blocking equipment had made its way to Syria, which is subject to strict U.S. trade embargoes.

Blue Coat has said that some of its equipment apparently had been "transferred illegally" to Syria, but it did not know who was using the devices or exactly how. [ID:nN1E7A82AO]

The company's products are used by businesses and governments to speed up data flow over the Internet and block inappropriate websites and possible cyber attacks.

Blue Coat, which has been struggling to grow revenue amid increasing competition from more nimble rivals, said the group that made the offer also includes the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Hit by sluggish sales and a steep declines in its shares this year, the company replaced CEO Micheal Borman in August. The stock received a boost last month, when it guided its third-quarter expectations sharply above estimates. [ID:nL3E7MH39G]

The technology sector is seeing a resurgence in deals as tech giants and private equity buyers eye mature companies that offer niche products and generate significant cash flows.

Recent PE deals include Novell's sale to Attachmate Corp, owned by an investment group led by Francisco Partners, Golden Gate Capital and Thoma Bravo, and more recently Lawson Software Inc's LWSN.O deal -- spearheaded by banker Michal Katz -- with GGC Software Holdings Inc.

The company's shares, down 41 percent this year, rose 46 percent to $25.45 in pre-market trading on Friday.

