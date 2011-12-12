JAKARTA Dec 12 The Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange (ICDX) has brought forward the launch date of its new physical tin contract to Thursday, from early next year, an official said.

The ICDX announced a series of new contracts, including palm olein and tin, in late November.

"Actually there seems to be (a) miscommunication," ICDX's Chief Executive officer Megain Widjaja told Reuters by text message. "It will go live Dec. 15. It was early 2012... but the association pushed for it."

Material for the physical tin contract will be supplied by members of the Indonesia Tin Association, including the world's largest integrated miner, PT Timah.

The new physical tin contract will trade in 5-tonne lots, for 15 minutes each day, from 0230 to 0245 local time, Widjaja added.

Indonesia, the world's top refined tin exporter, hopes the new physical contract, which will be followed by a futures contract next year, will one day rival the benchmark London Metal Exchange tin contracts.

Tin producers in the archipelago of 17,000 islands are looking to have a greater say on global prices for the base metal, and implemented a near two-month ingot export stoppage from October.

The LME was established more than 130 years ago. London tin was first traded in 1877 and is used as a benchmark price for most consumers, traders and producers worldwide.

Many metals analysts are sceptical that an Indonesian tin contract could rival the benchmark London contract or attract liquidity. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)