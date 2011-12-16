* Apple smartphone market share in China rising sharply
* Competitors though proving more nimble, rising faster
* Network technology does not fully support Apple products
* Apple needs tie up with more service provides, analysts
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Dec 16 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
share of China's booming smartphone market has risen sharply in
the past two years, but for now the company that sells the
iconic iPhone is being outpaced by nimble rivals.
It is not that Apple's iPhones and iPads are losing favour
among Chinese consumers. The iconic products are flying off the
shelves at Apple's five flagship stores in Shanghai and Beijing,
unauthorised sellers, and even from fake shops dressed up to
look eerily like the real thing.
The problem facing Apple seems to be timing.
Network technology is not sufficient to fully support iPhone
and iPad capabilities, while other handset makers supply phones
that support the various mobile standards used in China.
A tie up with another telecoms service provider would help
catapult Apple sales. But the biggest by far, China Mobile Ltd
(0941.HK) with more than 600 million subscribers, may not have
matching technology in place commercially until late 2012 or
2013.
In the absence of that, Apple's relatively rigid global
pricing structure and limited range of models are allowing more
flexible competitors to grab market share at a faster pace.
Apple's smartphone market share has more than doubled since
the first quarter of 2010, but others are doing better. Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) market share has more than
quadrupled over the same period.
"Apple's strategy in China is to capture the higher-end
segment, which is a big enough market for it to tackle," said
Jane Wang, an analyst at UK research firm Ovum.
"It has cut prices of some of its products, which will
definitely be more affordable for some budget-conscious
consumers, but it's only going to go so far in lowering prices."
China has more than 950 million mobile phone users, more
than Europe's entire population, and its economy is expected by
many to overtake the United States as the world's largest in 10
to 15 years.
Although Apple makes laptops, desktops and iPods, it
generated about half its sales from iPhones in the fourth
quarter, making the product key to success in China.
The U.S. technology giant's sales in Greater China --
mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan -- have been skyrocketing.
Fourth-quarter revenue increased four-fold to $4.5 billion, out
of a global total of $28 billion.
Demand is so strong in China that smuggling of real iPhones
and sales of fakes are on the rise. Copy-cat stores masquerading
as real Apple outlets -- and selling genuine Apple products --
have sprouted up everywhere from Beijing in the northeast to
Kunming in the southwest.
PRICE WARS
The relatively high price of iPhones is a major deterrent,
giving market inroads to rivals such as Samsung and local rivals
Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp (0763.HK) (000063.SZ),
analysts said.
Chinese consumers can typically buy a smartphone from other
brands at below 2,000 yuan ($308).
A basic iPhone 4 costs double that -- 3,988 yuan in China.
Apple is selling its lower-end iPhone 3GS at 2,888 yuan, which
will likely draw some budget-conscious consumers.
But it has not been enough.
In the third quarter, Huawei overtook Apple as the No.3
smartphone vendor in China.
Apple now trails Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE, Samsung and Huawei,
which all have a wider range of products targeting various
segments of customers.
In fact, Apple's smartphone market share shrank to 10.4
percent in the third quarter from 13.3 percent in the previous
quarter. Samsung's shot up to 19.2 percent from 14.6 percent and
Huawei to 11 percent from 7.3 percent.
Nokia, the market leader, is fast-losing traction. It holds
top slot with 26.8 percent share but that has dropped from 36.2
percent in the previous quarter and 71.4 percent a year earlier.
"At the end of the day, Apple will only go so far to lower
the pricing because if they go too low, it's going to damage
their iconic brand," said Michael Clendenin, managing director
at China-focused technology advisory firm RedTech Advisors in
Shanghai.
DIFFERENCE
The real missing link in Apple's approach to China is a tie
up with China Mobile, the country's top mobile carrier by far,
analysts said.
Apple's current partner, China Unicom (0762.HK) (CHU.N), is
a distant second with 192.4 million mobile subscribers.
"I think a good strategy for Apple is to try and seal deals
as soon as possible with the other two China telecom operators,"
said Ovum's Wang.
However, so far negotiations with China Mobile and
fixed-line giant China Telecom, which also has a mobile network
with 120 million subscribers, have been protracted.
The main sticking point has been the terms of the
agreements, which could range from revenue sharing that would
allow both parties to split money from data charges to simple
bulk purchases.
However, even with another partner, Apple must contend with
another barrier -- China's slow uptake of 3G technology.
Only about a tenth of China's almost 1 billion mobile phone
subscribers use 3G. Most users make phone calls and send text
messages.
The best immediate option for Apple may be China Telecom,
which uses a CDMA technology that the iPhone can use.
China Mobile though uses its homegrown proprietary 3G
technology called TD-SCDMA. To tap that, Apple would have to
design an iPhone just for China Mobile's network.
"It's quite meaningless for China Mobile and Apple to sign
an agreement based on the current TD-SCDMA network. Using the 4G
TD-LTE technology that China Mobile is developing will be more
feasible," said Kevin Wang, research firm iSuppli's director of
China research.
China Mobile is conducting trials on its 4G network, with a
commercial launch expected to take place late next year or early
2013. Its commercial 4G rollout will be a precursor to an
agreement with Apple, analysts say.
"Apple still has the upper hand. Even though Jobs is not
around anymore, Apple's products will still remain quite
popular, so they have more bargaining power," said Wang from
Ovum.
The slide in Apple's market share may prove temporary or
until it can sign a deal with a Chinese telecoms network.
Similar deals in other countries have propelled sales sharply.
In the meantime, Chinese have found a way to own an Apple
iPhone and still subscribe to China Mobile services. In fact, 10
million China Mobile subscribers use an iPhone because some
vendors will cut the service provider's SIM card so that it can
fit into an iPhone.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Lee in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Charlie Zhu and Brian Rhoads)
