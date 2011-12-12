MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian real estate firm
Unitech Ltd said on Monday it has put on hold a plan
to expand its infrastructure business and withdrawn another to
merge two of its subsidiaries due to poor macroeconomic
scenario.
The firm had received shareholders and creditors' approval
for the plans, proposed to focus on its core business of
constructing and developing residential and commercial real
estate projects and expand its infrastructure business, it said
in a statement.
"Keeping in view the prevailing macroeconomic scenario, the
company has decided to put its plans to expand the
infrastructure business on hold and focus on its core business,"
it said.
Unitech, which holds a minority stake in a telecoms joint
venture with Telenor, has also been hit by a
multi-billion dollar telecoms licensing scandal.
Police have also charged and arrested 14 people in the
case, including Unitech's managing director Sanjay Chandra. All
accused have denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)