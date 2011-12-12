BRIEF-BME signs deal in Colombia for its interest rate swaps technology
June 14 BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS SA (BME):
December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Julius Baer
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 23, 2021
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.757
Payment Date December 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BNP Paribas
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Callable on December 23, 2016, If not called,
Coupon resets to 5 year SFR Mid-swaps + 381.5bp
ISIN CH0144380422
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 14 BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS SA (BME):
ROME, June 14 Any solution for banking crises should always take financial stability into account, the European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday when asked about ailing Italian lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.