TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's Nippon Steel Corp
shut the 136 megawatt coal-fired plant at its Kamaishi
works on Tuesday due to a problem with a coal conveyor system,
said Tohoku Electric Power Co, which buys the power
produced by the plant.
Tohoku Electric, which serves the northeast regions that
were hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March,
ruled out a possible power shortage despite the unplanned
shutdown.
Tohoku Electric has been meeting peak winter demand with
assistance from Tokyo Electric Power and Hokkaido
Electric Power Co.
