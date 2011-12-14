* Nexon closes at 1,270 yen, below 1,300 IPO price
* Overall Tokyo market weak
* Nexon is Asia rival to Zynga, which debuts on Nasdaq this
week
* Nexon sees 2011 operating profit up 23 pct
(Adds background, comments)
By Isabel Reynolds and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Dec 14 Online gaming firm Nexon Co
(3659.T) slipped on its trading debut on Wednesday following a
$1.2 billion IPO, Japan's biggest this year, and may signal a
bumpy ride for U.S.-based rival Zynga, which debuts on Nasdaq
later this week.
Zynga, which has developed the popular FarmVille and Mafia
Wars games for Facebook, has had to trim its near-$1 billion IPO
- the largest from a U.S. Internet company since Google Inc
(GOOG.O) in 2004 - because of weak financial markets. It is due
to price its offering on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7B107X]
Nexon, founded in South Korea almost two decades ago, offers
PC-based games for free, while charging users small fees for
in-game virtual items such as clothing for avatars -- a
so-called freemium model that analysts see as relatively
recession-proof.
The global games industry has shrugged off the economic
slowdown and should top $81 billion by 2016, according to
research firm DFC Intelligence, up 23 percent from this year and
more than three times the size of the recorded music industry.
Nexon, which sold more than 70 million shares, closed at
1,270 yen, below its IPO price of 1,300 yen. The broader market
.N225 lost 0.4 percent, and local rivals Gree (3632.T) and
DeNA (2432.T) fell 2.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.
"Part of the problem is that they priced it at fair value,
so it wasn't going to come on at a huge premium," said David
Gibson, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities in Tokyo,
also noting some Nexon shareholders were allowed to offload
their holdings immediately.
Nexon, whose most successful offerings include role-playing
adventure game MapleStory, where players band together to hunt
monsters, and KartRider, has more than 77 million active monthly
users, compared with Zynga's 260 million.
Analysts have said that enthusiasm for the IPO may have been
dampened by a cyber attack last month in which hackers gained
access to personal data, but no financial information, on more
than 13 million Nexon subscribers in South Korea.
Nexon's operating profit trebled to 30 billion yen ($385
million) between 2008 and last year, and sales jumped by more
than 70 percent to 70 billion yen. The company expects operating
profit to rise 23 percent this year, signalling a slowdown in
its breakneck growth.
"We expect growth across all regions," Chief Financial
Officer Owen Mahoney told Reuters.
The company, which employs 3,240 people, mostly in South
Korea, makes most of its money in South Korea and China.
"They're saying that growth will be sustained in China, but
will come from inland areas, which I think is a big ask, to be
honest," said Macquarie's Gibson. "Most users are coastal, which
is the higher income area. Lower income means lower spending."
IPO GO-SLOW
The IPO was the biggest in Japan since drugmaker Otsuka
Holdings (4768.T) took in 160 billion yen a year ago, and went
ahead despite weak market conditions, with the Nikkei average
.N225 down about 17 percent this year.
Japan’s IPO market has been battered by the March earthquake
and the country's weak growth outlook. Companies have raised
just 160 billion yen through initial public offerings so far
this year, a fraction of the 1 trillion yen seen last year and
just a sixth of the average over the past decade.
Nikko Asset Management this month cancelled a planned $586
million IPO, citing weak markets and the general uncertainty
sown by Europe's debt crisis. [ID:nL4E7N20FR]
Nexon has said it will use the IPO proceeds to pay off debt,
build a new home for its Nexon Korea Corp unit, upgrade games
systems and invest in third-party games developers.
At around 1,250 yen, Nexon trades at 17 times the company’s
projected 2011 earnings, slightly higher than Gree at 15 times
its consensus forecast for the year to June 2012.
"The price-to-earnings ratio is a little high compared with
DeNA and Gree, so it's likely to see some selling in the near
term ... but with the inclusion in TOPIX at the end of next
month we can expect demand from passive funds," said Katsumi
Udagawa at Ichiyoshi Securities.
Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Nexon with a 'hold'
rating and a target price of 1,400 yen.
Nomura Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were
joint global coordinators for the IPO, while Barclays Capital
was bookrunner on the international tranche.
($1 = 77.8450 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito, Hirotoshi Sugiyama and
Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
