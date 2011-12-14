KUALA LUMPUR Dec 14 Malaysia's state utilities firm Tenaga Nasional may start to source gas from the international markets next year to make up for a shortfall in supply for power generation, the New Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

The paper quoted Tenaga President and Chief Executive Officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh as saying the firm was in talks with oil majors such as Shell, Malaysia's national oil company Petronas, and private suppliers to get the best market price for gas.

The plan to source gas from the open market will be subject to approval from the government that has kept gas and electricity tariff levels low for consumers.

Tenaga officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Tenaga buys gas from Petronas at a subsidised price of 13.70 ringgit ($4.31) per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), compared to 30 to 40 ringgit in the open markets.

That has required Petronas to fork out 20 billion ringgit annually to maintain tariff rates.

The latest move to buy gas comes as Petronas cut its subsidised gas allocation to Tenaga due to a domestic shortage, forcing the power company to import expensive distillates that have eaten into its profits.

But in early December, Tenaga said the government agreed to implement a fuel cost sharing mechanism to share extra costs incurred from buying distillates and other expensive fuels to offset the gas shortage.

The costs would be shared between Tenaga, Petronas and the government.