Morgan Stanley is overweight on Infosys because despite weakened global environment and seasonal weakness in December the tech firm has so far not seen any material price cuts or project cancellations in its core business. "Given the steep cross-currency impact for peers (-1.5 percent to -2 percent), Infosys' second half revenue growth rate quarter-on-quarter is likely to outperform industry peers even if it reports towards the lower end of its guidance range," Morgan Stanley said in a note. Overall revenue growth is likely to remain healthy relative to the environment and rupee depreciation would further cushion margins and earnings, it added. The investment banker maintained 'overweight' rating on the stock with a price target of 3,630 rupees. At 12.55 p.m shares were at 2,763.80 rupees up 0.42 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)