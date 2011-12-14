December 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date December 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.