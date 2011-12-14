Dec 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Schweiz
Issue Amount 60 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 21, 2021
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 102.3
Reoffer price 101.6
Payment Date December 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Schweiz & Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Notes The issue size will total 535 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0143708870
Data supplied by International Insider.