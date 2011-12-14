(Follows alerts)

Dec 14 Silicon Graphics International Corp's SGI.O Chief Executive Mark Barrenechea resigned to join a global enterprise software company as CEO, sending Silicon's shares down 22 percent.

The resignation of Barrenechea, the CEO since April 2007, will be effective from Jan. 1.

Chairman of the board Ronald Verdoorn will serve as interim CEO, Silicon said in a statement.

Shares of the company, which provides rack-mounted computer servers designed for large-scale data center deployments, touched a more than two-month low of $11 in morning trade on Nasdaq in their biggest percentage drop since May 2010.

