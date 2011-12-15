JAKARTA Dec 15 The Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) will launch a coal contract in the first quarter of next year, an exchange director said on Thursday.

It will also re-launch a coffee contract in the near future, Bihar Sakti Wibowo told reporters at the official start of trading of its new cocoa beans futures contract.

The JFX is working with the Indonesian Coal Association on the coal contract, Wibowo added.

The exchange previously launched a coffee contract in 2000, but it was subsequently withdrawn due to lack of liquidity.

The JFX earlier this year launched sharia-compliant commodity contracts for five agricultural products, including coffee, cocoa and raw cashew nuts.

On Tuesday, the Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange (ICDX) said it planned to start a physical rubber contract, which comes hot on the heels of its already- and soon-to-be launched palm olein and tin contracts.

