BEIJING Dec 15 Beijing could improve
management of its $3.2 trillion foreign exchange reserves if its
big commercial banks were allowed to manage some of the cash,
the chairman of China’s largest lender said on Thursday.
Jiang Jianqing, the chairman of Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) (1398.HK) (601398.SS) and the only banker
to sit on China’s monetary policy committee, told a business
forum that his bank and its peers could make things better.
“We need new mindsets in managing foreign reserves, in
particular we have to get financial institutions involved in
China’s foreign exchange reserve management and investment,”
Jiang said at the forum sponsored by Chinese magazine Caijing.
“We are experienced in project management, and we are close
to clients and the market,” Jiang said.
Jiang’s proposal echoes a growing chorus at home that China
should not keep sinking its foreign exchange reserves blindly
into foreign government bonds -- principally those of the United
States and Europe.
“The European debt crisis is still developing and it’s hard
to manage the reserves by the current way -– there are dangers
in moving ahead, there is limited room to step back,” he said.
Sources told Reuters last week that China was planning a new
$300 billion venture to manage a portion of its foreign
reserves, which are the largest in the world.
