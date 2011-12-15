NEW DELHI Dec 15 India is looking at building extra strategic storage to hold 12.5 million tonnes -- about seven percent of current refining needs -- Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy said on Thursday, to hedge against any supply disruption and price rises.

India already has plans to build strategic storage at three locations in southern India to hold 5.33 million tonnes or about 39.1 million barrels, Reddy said.

"In addition, feasibility study for about 12.5 million tonnes strategic oil reserves is in progress in the states of Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Orissa," the minister told lawmakers in a written reply .

The projected additional reserves total about 91.625 million barrels.

India currently imports nearly 80 percent of its oil requirements to feed its expanding refining capacity and fuel its growing economy.

The country's oil output was stagnant for years and rose only in the last fiscal year due to production by the block operated by Cairn India in Rajashthan in the north west of the country.

The following table shows India's oil and gas output and refinery expansion projections until 2013-14.

2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14 Oil (in mln tonne) 37.68 38.18 42.30 45.57 Gas (bln cu. metres) 52.22 51.67 52.28 61.65 Refining capacity 184.30 193.40 232.30 240.60 (in mln T/yr)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)