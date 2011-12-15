MUMBAI Dec 15 India's guar futures rose by its 4 percent maximum limit for a fourth straight session on Thursday to hit a new record high on buying by millers and exporters, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.93 percent at 6,714 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 6,754 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high, earlier in the day.

* Good demand for from the United States and Europe guar gum, a byproduct of guar, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders say.

* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 192 rupees to 6,632 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India fell tracking soft spot markets, after rising for two straight sessions and on some profit-taking after a recent rally.

* Thee key chana January contract on NCDEX closed down 1.17 percent at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose nearly 5 percent in previous two sessions.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 7 rupees to 3,306 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

India's soyoil futures eased from 45-month highs hit in the previous session on profit-taking, driven by a sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, though a plunging rupee limited the downside.

* The January soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 1.63 percent down at 672.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active January soybean closed down 0.87 percent to 2,367 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract closed up 0.38 percent to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the contract high of 3,507 rupees earlier.

SPICES

Turmeric futures hit their maximum lower limit on Thursday, weighed by expectations of a bigger crop and higher carry forward stocks from last year, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 3.99 percent down at 4,426 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 57 rupees to 5,390 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions for the crop.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures ended lower as traders took advantage of higher prices, though hopes of fresh export enquiries on cheaper Indian produce in the international market, and estimates of lower domestic output, limited the downside, analysts and traders said.

* January pepper on NCDEX fell 0.64 percent to close at 35,560 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 324.5 rupees to 35,815.00 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended weak due to higher sowing in key producer Gujarat state offsetting short-covering, analysts said.

* The most active January jeera ended 0.97 percent lower at 14,089 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 105 rupees to 14,269 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some short-covering was seen in the early trade but weak fundamentals pulled prices down by the end of the session," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)