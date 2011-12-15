MUMBAI Dec 15 India's guar futures rose
by its 4 percent maximum limit for a fourth straight session on
Thursday to hit a new record high on buying by millers and
exporters, analysts said.
* The most traded guar seed January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up
3.93 percent at 6,714 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4
percent upper circuit at 6,754 rupees per 100 kg, a new record
high, earlier in the day.
* Good demand for from the United States and Europe guar
gum, a byproduct of guar, which is mostly used as a controlling
agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders say.
* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 192 rupees to 6,632
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures in India fell tracking soft spot markets,
after rising for two straight sessions and on some profit-taking
after a recent rally.
* Thee key chana January contract on NCDEX closed
down 1.17 percent at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract rose nearly 5 percent in previous two
sessions.
* In Delhi spot market chana fell 7 rupees to 3,306 rupees
per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS
India's soyoil futures eased from 45-month highs hit in the
previous session on profit-taking, driven by a sharp drop in
Malaysian palm oil prices, though a plunging rupee limited the
downside.
* The January soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 1.63
percent down at 672.1 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active January soybean closed down 0.87
percent to 2,367 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed
contract closed up 0.38 percent to 3,424 rupees per 100
kg after hitting the contract high of 3,507 rupees earlier.
SPICES
Turmeric futures hit their maximum lower limit on Thursday,
weighed by expectations of a bigger crop and higher carry
forward stocks from last year, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 3.99 percent
down at 4,426 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 57 rupees to 5,390 rupees per
100 kg.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions for the crop.
PEPPER
India's pepper futures ended lower as traders took advantage
of higher prices, though hopes of fresh export enquiries on
cheaper Indian produce in the international market, and
estimates of lower domestic output, limited the downside,
analysts and traders said.
* January pepper on NCDEX fell 0.64 percent to
close at 35,560 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 324.5
rupees to 35,815.00 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended weak due to higher
sowing in key producer Gujarat state offsetting short-covering,
analysts said.
* The most active January jeera ended 0.97 percent
lower at 14,089 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 105 rupees to 14,269
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some short-covering was seen in the early trade but weak
fundamentals pulled prices down by the end of the session," said
Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)