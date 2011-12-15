* Jaguar renews call for RIM to split leadership roles
* Investor urges RIM to sell its handset business
* Fresh pressure comes just hours before Q3 results
* RIM shares slip in early trading in NY and Toronto
(Adds background, details, share price move)
By By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Dec 15 Research In Motion
RIM.TO RIMM.O faced renewed calls for a change in its
leadership on Thursday, hours ahead of the quarterly results
that could fuel criticism over the BlackBerry maker's poor
performance and sagging share price.
Jaguar Financial JFC.TO, an activist shareholder that has
asked the BlackBerry maker to sell itself in whole or parts,
once again called on two of RIM's independent directors to push
for a separation of the roles of chairman and chief executive.
For months, Jaguar and other dissident shareholders have
pushed for the replacement of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie,
who share both top roles. The two are RIM's largest shareholders
and the most powerful figures in its management.
"It strains credibility to believe that a CEO requires the
title of chairman to sell RIM products but the RIM directors
have apparently bought into this unconvincing rationale," said
Jaguar, which has claimed support of investors that hold about 8
percent of the stock.
Shareholder discontent with RIM centers around its poor
performance in the face of stiff competition from Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad, and devices powered by Google's
(GOOG.O) Android system. The BlackBerry's market share has been
steadily eroding, while the PlayBook, RIM's late entry in the
tablet market, has generated anemic sales. [ID:nN1E7A71U8]
The latest call for change comes ahead of RIM's
third-quarter results announcement, due after the close of
regular trading hours.
RIM has already warned the market that it will take a big
hit on its unsold PlayBooks in this quarter and that it will
ship fewer smartphones in the current quarter than in the third
quarter, which just ended. The warning has pushed RIM's share
price to its lowest since 2004.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graph on RIM's 2012 EPS link.reuters.com/tyn55s
RIM bets the house on QNX [ID:nL3E7N5218]
For preview on RIM results [ID:nL1E7N8AQ9]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
"At this point we believe investors have lost faith in the
ability of the RIM management team to carry out a proper game
plan to restore value," said Jaguar CEO Vic Alboini in a
statement.
"Jaguar believes that the road map to value restoration lies
in a sale of RIM whether as a whole or in separate parts."
The group called on RIM to sell its handset business and
monetize its patent portfolio, while retaining its service
business under new leadership.
Jaguar argues that RIM has lost its ability to compete in
the consumer hardware segment. A sale or spin-off of the
business would help restore value to shareholders, it says.
Jaguar, which invests in underperforming and undervalued
companies, sees RIM's service business as RIM's most valuable
business given its recurring revenue and high margins.
In its statement, Jaguar called on two of RIM's independent
directors, Barbara Stymiest and Roger Martin, to initiate some
drastic changes in governance at the beleaguered smartphone
maker.
Stymiest, a former chief operating officer at Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.TO), also served as TSX Group's chief executive.
Martin is the dean at the Rotman School of Management at the
University of Toronto.
"They should step up and take the lead in making dramatic
governance change or else resign from the board if they are
unable or unwilling to initiate appropriate governance changes,"
Jaguar said in a statement.
Shares of RIM, which closed at $15.08 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday, were down 12 cents at $14.97 in early trading on
Thursday. Its Toronto-listed shares were down 21 Canadian cents
at C$15.48.
(Additional reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)
((euan.rocha@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8185)(Reuters
Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: RESEARCHINMOTION/JAGUAR
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.