The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 32600 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 33500 ICS-102 (22mm) 23300 ICS-103 (22MM) UNQ ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 30200 ICS-105 (25mm) UNQ ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 33500 ICS-107 (29MM) 34400 ICS-108 (30MM) 35000 ICS-109 (32MM) 37100 ICS-110 (34MM) 44000 ICS-301 (26mm) UNQ