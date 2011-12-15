BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 32600 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 33500 ICS-102 (22mm) 23300 ICS-103 (22MM) UNQ ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 30200 ICS-105 (25mm) UNQ ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 33500 ICS-107 (29MM) 34400 ICS-108 (30MM) 35000 ICS-109 (32MM) 37100 ICS-110 (34MM) 44000 ICS-301 (26mm) UNQ
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.