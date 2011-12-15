BRIEF-UBI exec says would consider Treasury proposal over Veneto banks if one materialised
June 13 UBI Banca Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio says:
Dec 15 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos SANTANDER HIPOTECARIO 8
* Moody's Investors Service assigns definitive ratings to the debt issued by Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos SANTANDER HIPOTECARIO 8 (FTA SANTANDER HIPOTECARIO 8)
June 13 UBI Banca Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio says:
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $12 billion of 30-year government bonds at a yield of 2.870 percent, which was the lowest at an auction of this debt maturity since October, Treasury data showed.