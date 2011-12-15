Dec 16 (THe following was released by the
OVERVIEW
-- FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 is a
securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by
FirstMac Ltd.
-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to the six
classes of notes to be issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty
Ltd. as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series
2-2011.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the
transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and
other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to the six classes of prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) to be issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services
Pty Ltd. as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series
2-2011 (see list).
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio,
which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after
the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans,
accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note
subordination for the class A, class AB, and class B-1 notes;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a cash reserve equal
to 1.0% of the invested amount of all notes, principal draws,
and 24 months' timely payment cover on approximately 99.7% of
loans in the portfolio, are sufficient under our stress
assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;
-- Our view of the underwriting standards and centralized
approval processes of the originator, FirstMac Ltd., together
with our view on the servicing standards of FirstMac Ltd. as the
servicer of the loans. In November 2011, Standard & Poor's
affirmed its residential loan servicer ranking on FirstMac Ltd.
at STRONG with a 'Stable' outlook; and
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap
provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
(AA-/Stable/A-1+), to hedge the mismatch between receipts from
fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable rate RMBS.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A-1 A-1+ (sf) 75.00
A-2 AAA (sf) 114.80
A-3 AAA (sf) 87.70
AB AAA (sf) 11.70
B-1 AA- (sf) 10.05
B-2 AA- (sf) 0.75
N.R.-Not rated