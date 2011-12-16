(Repeats to fix links box format with no change in text)
By Nathan Layne, Taro Fuse and James Pomfret
TOKYO/HONG KONG, Dec 16 Akio Nakagawa, a
60-year-old semi-retired Japanese banker, had seemingly
vanished.
Nakagawa was at the center of one of corporate Japan's
biggest scandals: the decades-long cover-up of losses at Olympus
Corp (7733.T). Japanese and U.S. investigators wanted to quiz
him about the record $687 million advisory fee his firms had
received on a single deal from the famed maker of cameras and
endoscopes.
When a Reuters reporter tracked him down in Hong Kong on a
recent Sunday afternoon, he was in no mood to talk.
“Get out of here. Get out of here,” Nakagawa yelled in
English to the concierge staff as he waited for an elevator to
his $13,000-a-month serviced apartment. “I don’t want him here.”
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Read story in a multimeda PDF: link.reuters.com/gag65s
Olympus lacked oversight:video interview,Olympus ex-director
r.reuters.com/faz45s
Olympus ex-Ceo Woodfolrd: "I can fix it", video interview
r.reuters.com/mut55s
Olympus interactive graphics r.reuters.com/pud35s
Special Report on Woodford link.reuters.com/fem74s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
BUBBLE BLOWBACK
Until Nakagawa and other key players talk, many unanswered
mysteries will remain in the $1.7 billion accounting fraud at
Olympus. Two in-house architects of the cover-up resigned and
have yet to speak. The whereabouts of Nakagawa’s partner at a
boutique investment firm is unknown. Briton Michael Woodford,
who briefly served as Olympus CEO until being sacked this autumn
after blowing the whistle on suspicious acquisitions, suggested
Japanese yakuza gangsters may have been involved. No such links
have yet been established -- or ruled out. It's unclear how many
people inside and outside Olympus knew of the irregularities.
And no one has been able to pin down how much, if any, of
the $1.7 billion was stolen. An independent panel appointed by
Olympus reported this month it was mainly used to hide
investment losses dating back a generation, though that probe’s
thoroughness has been called into question.
The case is in part a tale of blowback from the collapse of
Japan's 1980s bubble economy. The panel's report, and separate
interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with what
happened, shed fresh light on how a secretive corporate culture
sustained, and was ultimately undone by, a decades-long coverup.
At its center were an inner circle of Olympus executives who
sought to delay the reckoning from mistakes that Olympus, like
many companies, made in that seminal era of Japan’s economic
history. They were aided by a coterie of aggressive bankers who
promised to buy them time.
Three of the most important of these men, including
Nakagawa, had cut their teeth at Nomura Securities, Japan’s top
brokerage and lord of the bubble era. Nakagawa left Nomura for a
series of western investment banks where he specialized in
“zaitech,” or financial engineering, the bubble-era practice of
playing the markets by manufacturing firms. And when the bubble
crashed he and his partner, Hajime “Jim” Sagawa, practiced the
art of "tobashi," accounting maneuvers that would make problems
"fly away" off balance sheets and into overseas funds and shell
companies.
Nakagawa has not responded to repeated attempts for an
interview. Neither has Sagawa, now 64. At his waterfront home in
Boca Raton, Fla., last month, Sagawa's wife Ellen said: "My
husband was on Wall Street for many years and was
well-respected. My husband is clean as a whistle, I assure you.”
HIGH TECH TO ZAITECH
As the Nikkei stock average roared to new heights in the
1980s, investment bankers gained riches and new respect in
Japanese society. They exerted increasing influence over
corporate clients, relationships cemented at upscale bars and
hostess clubs in Tokyo with thousand-dollar bottles of champagne
and gold-dusted chocolate mousse deserts.
Brokers found willing customers in dying industries such as
basic chemicals and textiles, persuading them better returns
could be had investing in stocks or bonds than in core
operations.
Manufacturing exporters, the engine of the Japanese economic
miracle, proved a harder sell. Why would a company like Olympus,
established in 1919, the world’s biggest maker of endoscopes and
a top producer of cameras, want to tie its fate to the mercurial
financial markets?
That mindset changed after the Plaza Accord in September
1985, when major industrial powers agreed to devalue the dollar.
The yen sharply appreciated, gutting Japanese corporate profits.
Operating profit at Olympus in fiscal year 1986 halved and the
company sold property to support its bottom line.
Suddenly the idea of using “zaitech,” or financial
engineering to pad earnings made sense to Toshiro Shimoyama,
then president of Olympus.
“Until last year, I was against zaitech but conditions have
changed,” he told Nikkei industrial daily in November 1986.
“Somehow we have to make up for this yen strength through
non-operating income or our numbers will only worsen. We can no
longer dismiss zaitech as an evil thing.”
Hideo Yamada, a rising star in the Olympus finance
department, and his understudy, Hisashi Mori soon began pouring
money into riskier securities, such as structured bonds composed
of interest and currency swaps, according to the panel’s
230-page report.
Nakagawa had already won over Olympus as a client by 1988
when he joined Drexel Burnham Lambert, before the firm went
under after illegal activities in the junk bond market. He had
honed his skills as a salesman during prior stints at Merrill
Lynch and E.F. Hutton.
“Nakagawa was a genius when it came to persuading people in
the finance department,” said an ex-colleague. “He convinced
them it was the job of a finance department to create more money
by investing the company’s funds, and told them they should do
that aggressively because it was their core business.”
LOST DECADE
The Nikkei average peaked on the final trading day of 1989
and promptly went into a tailspin, losing nearly 40 percent the
following year, crushing stock portfolios across the corporate
sector.
An indication something had gone awry in Olympus came in
July 1991, when it figured prominently on a list of companies
receiving compensation from Yamaichi Securities, its main
broker, to cover 1.2 billion yen in stock trading losses. The
scandal rattled the brokerage industry and led to a ban on such
reimbursement schemes, because they were only given to large and
favoured clients.
But shuffling bad assets off balance sheets was still within
the rules. Yamada and Mori doubled down on Olympus' bets with
investments in riskier securities, the panel report says, while
moving loss-making investments to affiliates and offshore funds
in tobashi schemes, bankers familiar with the matter said.
Among their investments were high-risk instruments that paid
interest up front but required the buyer to pay the interest
back if the bonds were in the red at maturity, exacerbating the
loss, according to the panel’s report.
Olympus was also one of several Japanese firms that bought
high-yielding notes from an affiliate of a foreign-owned firm
called Princeton Economics. Those notes later proved worthless,
dealing Olympus and others huge losses in what prosecutors years
later would call a giant Ponzi scheme.
Yamada and Mori could not be reached for comment through
Olympus.
Masatoshi Kishimoto, who took over as president in 1993,
knew of the loss-covering activities, the Olympus panel
concluded this month, but did nothing to stop it. Kishimoto
could not be reached for comment.
FOREIGN BANKS ROLE
By the mid-1990s the losses had grown to tens of billions of
yen, threatening the financial health of the firm. To hide the
deficit, Olympus turned to foreign banks, more versed in
structuring deals involving offshore funds.
“It was a really lucrative business,” said a former
executive at a Western investment bank in Tokyo, speaking about
tobashi transactions. “You could get 20 to 30 percent of the
amount of losses being shuffled off the balance sheet as
commission.”
Enter Credit Suisse First Boston. It signed a contract with
Olympus in January 1992 to shift losses into a money trust with
a principal value of 14.7 billion yen, according to a client
list provided to the financial regulator and seen by Reuters. It
was similar to other tobashi schemes: bad securities were sold
at book value to a trust off Olympus’ balance sheet, thus
disguising the true nature of the consolidated accounts. A
spokesman for Credit Suisse in Tokyo declined to comment.
By then, Nakagawa had joined PaineWebber in Tokyo, in charge
of equities and involved in the Olympus account, working with
Sagawa. The two had worked at Drexel in the 1980s before Sagawa
was named a managing partner at PaineWebber, according to a 1991
profile in Securities Week.
INVENTING ASSETS
Executives of managing director class and above from all
departments at PaineWebber would meet regularly to come up with
solutions for clients pummeled by the bubble’s collapse,
according to a person who worked at the firm.
Nakagawa helped devise a scheme using Bermuda-based vehicles
to “invent” assets and disguise securities losses that at one
point reached 84 billion yen, according to an ex-colleague who
showed documents of the transactions.
Olympus made sure its bankers knew they were appreciated.
Late one December a large cardboard box filled with 50 cameras
arrived at the PaineWebber office, a year-end gift for the
staff, said a former assistant at the firm.
PaineWebber shut down its Japanese equity business in 1996,
partly due to growing unease within the bank about its role in
helping Japanese firms manage their balance sheets, the
ex-colleague said.
After a two-decade career at some of the world’s biggest
investment banks, Nakagawa for the first time struck out on his
own. He formed Axes (Japan) Securities in 1998 as the Japanese
arm of a business called Axes Group. His long-time friend,
Sagawa, had set up Axes America the year before.
THE COVER-UP
Tobashi transactions and other debts triggered the collapse
of Yamaichi Securities in November of 1997. It was a near
cataclysmic event for the economy and markets, already rattled
by the Asian financial crisis.
Japan’s financial regulator finally outlawed tobashi schemes
in 2000. That same year, Japan introduced new mark-to-market
accounting rules, requiring companies to account for securities
at market value instead of at their purchase price.
Olympus by then was staring at a 100 billion yen hole in its
balance sheet, the panel report says, and so turned to an
even-more complex tobashi solution. The company began working
with Nakagawa, Sagawa and Nobumasa Yokoo.
Yokoo’s ties with Olympus and its portfolio manager, Yamada,
stretched back to his days at Nomura Securities in the 1980s,
the panel report says.
At Nomura, where he was in charge of Olympus' account, he
built a reputation for devising financial stratagems for clients
before leaving in 1998 to set up his own consulting firm, Global
Company, a person familiar with the matter said.
“Yokoo was an incredible salesman,” said Shuhei Abe, a
former Nomura banker who now heads hedge fund Sparx Asset
Management.
Yokoo, Nakagawa and Sagawa helped Olympus craft what the
panel called a “loss separation scheme" comprising various funds
and bank accounts to get impaired securities off its balance
sheet and out of the view of regulators, the panel report says.
It was built on three funding routes: a bank account in
Lichtenstein, another in Singapore and investment funds in
Japan. All three worked on the same principle: the anchor
provided financing to “receiver funds,” which bought bad assets
from Olympus at book value and removed them from the Olympus
balance sheet.
The three men also provided Mori and Yamada with important
introductions. Yokoo set them up with people at LGT Bank in
Lichtenstein, for instance, where they created an account for
“secret M&A” using cash and Japanese government bonds as
collateral, the report says. In an email statement, LGT said it
cooperated with the panel but declined further comment.
Having hived off the losses to offshore vehicles, Olympus
set out to find companies to buy. The idea was to put large
values on the acquisitions, circulate the money spent on them
back to the receiver funds and close out the accounting loop,
the report says.
VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
In March 2000 Olympus invested 30 billion yen into a venture
capital fund run by Yokoo called G.C. New Vision Ventures L.P.
One of his first targets was ITX, a technology incubator. G.C.
New Vision invested 2.3 billion yen in ITX ahead of a planned
initial public offering of ITX shares. ITX was meant to reap
profits for Olympus as a central vehicle in the loss-covering
scheme. That plan backfired when the IPO flopped in 2001, the
panel report says. But Olympus eventually bought all the ITX
shares for at least 60 billion yen.
Yokoo's older brother, Akinobu, was ITX CFO at the time, and
would later rise to ITX CEO and a senior post at Olympus in
2005. Akinobu, now president of an aviation equipment firm, saw
no conflict of interest because he didn't know his younger
brother was behind the fund.
"This doesn't have anything to do with me," Akinobu told
Reuters, adding that he didn't think his younger brother had
done anything wrong. He said Nobumasa was likely in Japan but he
didn't know exactly where he was.
THREE OBSCURE FIRMS
Between 2003 and 2005, G.C. New Vision found the three
obscure, loss-making Japanese firms into which Olympus would
eventually invest $773 million: medical waste recycler Altis,
cookingware maker News Chef and health food firm Humalabo. It
then quickly wrote down the investments.
Yamada and Mori had by then risen to the executive suite at
Olympus. They needed one more big deal to finish off hiding the
bubble-era losses, which had only grown, the panel report says.
Olympus was coming off a strong year financially in 2004
with a 63 billion yen operating profit. The president then,
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, had declared a strategy of acquisitions to
grow the firm. He was also aware of the loss-covering plan
before assuming the top job in 2001, the panel report said.
"We have plenty of money. But if there is a big target that
requires more there are various ways to procure funding,”
Kikukawa told Reuters in March 2005. “The most important thing
is finding the target then you can worry about funding, not the
other way around.”
Olympus announced a "big target" in November 2007 -- the
$2.2 billion acquisition of British medical device maker Gyrus.
The bill for Gyrus would be far more expensive, however.
Nakagawa and Sagawa's firms were given a $687 million advisory
fee for brokering the deal -- a fee about 30 times the industry
norm.
In fact, they pocketed far less, about 3.5 billion yen,
according to panel head Tatsuo Kainaka. The rest was used to
help close out the receiver funds, which was finally completed
with a 31.5 billion yen payment to Olympus in March 2011 from a
Cayman-based vehicle called SG Bond Plus Fund.
CEO TURNS WHISTLE-BLOWER
The oddities on Olympus' books were turned up by a little
known investigative magazine called Facta. It raised questions
in a July article about the acquisitions of Altis, News Chef,
and Humalabo, and highlighted the hefty premium Olympus paid for
Gyrus.
Woodford, a 51-year-old Briton and newly minted president of
Olympus, requested a lunch meeting with Chairman Kikukawa and
Vice President Mori in August to ask them about those
allegations. The meeting was "good humored”, Woodford recalled
in a recent interview, until he produced a copy of the Facta
article, and "the mood changed markedly".
Kikukawa told him he had decided Woodford should not be told
about the allegations because Woodford was "too busy" dealing
with other matters. "You're the president," Woodford says
Kikukawa told him. "I told people not to tell you."
Woodford wrote six letters to Mori and Kikukawa in the
ensuing weeks demanding answers about the transactions, while
commissioning PriceWaterhouseCoopers to investigate. On Oct. 14
he was dismissed by the Olympus board.
Days later, Olympus admitted it had paid the exorbitant
advisory fee and overpaid for three acquisitions, and said it
would set up an independent panel to probe the scandal. With the
FBI sniffing around the case, Chairman Kikukawa quit on Oct 26.
Kikukawa, Mori and Yamada are now awaiting possible criminal
charges.
NICE OLD MAN
Before the scandal broke, Nakagawa was living a quiet life,
said a person with knowledge of his business and personal life
in Hong Kong. There he is registered as a shareholder in an
outfit called PromoTech Investment Limited along with an old
colleague from Axes Japan.
Nakagawa had been taking extra care of his health following
surgery for an aneurysm a few years ago, the person said. His
routine included hiking in the hills after work and lots of
sushi, often at the Nadaman Japanese restaurant near the Pacific
Place condominium where a reporter found him.
“He was half-retired,” the person said. “He was a nice old
man.”
And he remains out of the public eye. A Reuters reporter who
re-visited his apartment last week was blocked by a concierge.
“He’s not here anymore,” the concierge said. “He’s already
left."
(James Pomfret reported from Hong Kong; additional reporting by
Emi Emoto, Tim Kelly, Reiji Murai, Maki Shiraki, Yoko Kubota and
Chikafumi Hodo in Tokyo; Kevin Gray in Miami and Kirstin Ridley
in London)
(Editing by Bill Tarrant and Mike Williams)
((nathan.layne@thomsonreuters.com)(+813-6441-1883))
Keywords: OLYMPUS/MASTERMINDS
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.