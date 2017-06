USD/INR falls below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its earlier increases this month as interbank speculators sell after RBI's measures to stabilise INR. USD/INR down 2.4% to 52.37, slightly below the retracement of 52.38. If the pair ends the day lower than the level, it may head to 51.95-52.00, around the 76.4% retracement. The next support is seen at 51.20, low of Dec 2. Spread between 1-yr USD/INR NDF and 1-mth NDF fell to 240 pips from 272 pips on Thurs, highest in nearly eight months. RM: krishna.k.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net