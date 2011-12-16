One-mth EUR/USD implied vols hit a 3-1/2-month trough , coming further off elevated levels -- seen by some as overpriced -- that prevailed throughout the latter part of the year. Option traders say this is because many institutions are closing their books ahead of Christmas holidays, rather than due to reduced anxiety about the euro zone debt crisis. "Also vols were too rich anyway -- there was too much risk premium. The time decay that people were paying was too much, so we're seeing a complete liquidation at the moment," says an option trader. The pair's implied vol is now trading below its 50- and 100-day moving averages at 12.70 percent -- the lowest level since early September. RM: antoni.slodkowskithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net