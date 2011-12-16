(Adds deal detail)

Dec 16 Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) said its affiliates would buy Belgian chemicals company Taminco for around 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from CVC Capital Partners.

CVC put Taminco up for sale in September. [ID:nL6E7NF76N]

Ghent-based Taminco, which makes chemical building blocks for crop protection, animal feeds, water treatment and drugs, was spun off from Belgian drugmaker UCB in 2003 and was bought by CVC in 2007 for 800 million euros, backed by 679 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Apollo said the deal was expected to close in the first half of 2012.

($1 = 0.7694 euros)

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore, Editing by Mark Potter)

((sakthi.prasad@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)(outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging:)(sakthi.prasad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: APOLLO TAMINCO/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.