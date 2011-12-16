BRIEF-Europcar Group invests in Snappcar
* EUROPCAR GROUP INVESTS IN SNAPPCAR, THE SECOND LARGEST INTERNATIONAL PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING PLAYER IN EUROPE
Dec 16 Nationwide Building Society
* Moody's Determines No Negative Rating Impact Due to New Guaranty for Swap on Nationwide Building Society's Global Covered Bond Programme
* EUROPCAR GROUP INVESTS IN SNAPPCAR, THE SECOND LARGEST INTERNATIONAL PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING PLAYER IN EUROPE
DUBAI, June 13 Gulf stock markets look set to trade quietly on Tuesday in the absence of major news, while Qatar could continue a gradual rebound from lows reached after other Gulf Arab states imposed an embargo on it last week.