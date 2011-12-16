(Follows Alerts)

Dec 16 UBS Securities started coverage of the large U.S. banks with U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) as its top pick, and said the bank's fee revenue was less affected by fluctuations in the economy.

The brokerage gave U.S. Bancorp a "buy" rating, with a price target of $32. [ID:nWNAB7748]

"The company generates a significant amount of revenues from corporate payments products and merchant processing services," analyst Greg Ketron wrote in his note.

While uncertain market conditions with low interest rates, slow balance sheet growth, regulatory impacts and capital market pressures would lead to lower returns for many large banks, UBS said buying stocks of these banks was now less risky.

"Increased visibility to the extent these challenges pose a risk to the group from a profitability standpoint will help valuations recover for those who are well positioned," analyst Ketron said.

UBS started Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) with a "neutral" rating, and said uncertainty over the extent of long-term capital requirements and mortgage issues could create some overhang for banks with higher exposure to mortgages.

The brokerage named State Street Corp (STT.N) as its top pick in the trust bank coverage, due to its balance sheet flexibility, higher capital levels and faster revenue growth.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)

((sharanya.hrishikesh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:sharanya.hrishikesh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LARGECAPBANKS/RESEARCH UBS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.