The euro and Aussie edge down to session lows after Asian bourses start the week with a notably negative tone on fears possible credit ratings downgrades of several European countries could derail progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis. The euro drops 0.2% to $1.3027. A trader for a major Japanese bank cites stops a little below its immediate support at $1.3000 and also a tad under $1.2950. Resistance is seen at $1.3090 -- a 50% retracement of its most recent slide to $1.2944 from $1.3236. Aussie last 0.4% lower at $0.9946 . RM: antoni.slodkowskithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net