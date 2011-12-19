Nomura Securities forecasts the euro will fall as low as $1.20 by the end of Q1 2012. "This view is based on: 1) the missing bazooka effect (fragile market confidence as a function of tentative policy responses), 2) significant eurozone growth underperformance, and 3) weak capital flows (as inflows remain structurally weak, and as equity repatriation flows wane)," analysts at Nomura wrote in a note. Short term, however, the brokerage's trading recommendation is to book profits, in the wake of a 3% dip in the euro last week, solid bond auctions in Italy and Spain and a narrowing in spreads on the bonds of Belgium and France. Euro last down 0.2% at $1.3020. RM: antoni.slodkowskithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net