Euro and Aussie hover near session lows as hedge funds sell in a knee-jerk reaction to the news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death with other major players sticking to the sidelines for now and awaiting further developments, says a senior spot trader at a Japanese bank. "Dollar buying picked up steam after the news, but it's still too early to make any predictions about developments on the North Korean peninsula," says the trader. The euro is last down 0.5% at $1.2985, having triggered a layer of stop losses lurking below $1.3000. Aussie falls 0.8% to $.09903.