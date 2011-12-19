TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's Teiseki Topping Plant Co aims to shut a 4,724 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Kubiki plant in Niigata prefecture in northern Japan for planned turnaround from mid-May until early June, a company official said on Monday.

The Teiseki Topping Plant, which belongs to the Inpex Corp group, Japan's top oil and gas developer, is the only refinery in the nation that processes domestically produced crude.

The plant underwent a similar turnaround from late May to early June earlier this year. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)