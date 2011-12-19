TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's Teiseki Topping
Plant Co aims to shut a 4,724 barrels-per-day crude distillation
unit (CDU) at its Kubiki plant in Niigata prefecture in northern
Japan for planned turnaround from mid-May until early June, a
company official said on Monday.
The Teiseki Topping Plant, which belongs to the Inpex Corp
group, Japan's top oil and gas developer, is the only
refinery in the nation that processes domestically produced
crude.
The plant underwent a similar turnaround from late May to
early June earlier this year.
