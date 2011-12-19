The dollar rose against major rivals after news of Kim Jong-il's death. The dollar index was last at 80.341, after climbing as high as 80.493 from 80.303 before the news. The greenback buys 77.93 yen, after spiking to a session high of 78.18 yen from around 77.86 yen on the news. The euro is trading at $1.3013, down from a high of $1.3049 hit early in the Asian session and hovering not far from an 11-month low of $1.2944 marked last week. The Aussie recovers from intraday lows to stand at $0.9935, with resistance seen at $1.0052. RM: antoni.slodkowskithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net