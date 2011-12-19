Two diverse companies top the list for analysts' earnings revisions in Malaysia -- an oil and gas services provider and a hard-disk drive manufacturer. Kencana Petroleum and JCY International Bhd get the highest score of 100 on Thomson Reuters StarMine's Analyst Revisions Model, which ranks stocks relative to their peers based on changes in analyst sentiment. Over the past two weeks, five of the 13 analysts covering Kencana Petroleum have raised their earnings estimates on the company by 19.6 percent for the year ending July 2012. Two out of four analysts have raised their earnings estimates on JCY International by 32.5 percent for the year ending September 2012 since Nov 30. The data is based on 142 companies in Malaysia that are tracked by at least three analysts. A table of the top five companies in Malaysia, based on ARM score: Name ARM Score Industry Market Price Mean EPS Cap* change^ change# Kencana 100 Energy 1,790 7.12 5.2 JCY Intl 100 IT 546 24.09 10.3 Kulim 97 Food 1,577 8.15 4.1 Aeon Credit 97 Finance 238 10.88 2.5 Lingkaran Trans 96 Infra 594 4.46 2.7 * in mln U.S. dollars ^ 30 days # Mean EPS change 30 days CONTEXT On Dec. 14, Kencana Petroleum reported a 60 percent jump in first-quarter profit. On Nov. 29, hard-disk drive manufacturer JCY International posted a fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher shipments. StarMine's Analyst Revisions model is a percentile ranking of stocks based on changes in analyst sentiment, with 100 representing the highest rank. This model tracks analysts' upward revisions in earnings and revenue estimates and rating changes. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)