SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore's Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said on Monday it has teamed up with sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) to buy 15 logistics facilities in Japan for $1.6 billion.

GLP, whose largest shareholder is Singapore wealth fund GIC , and CIC will each take a 50 percent stake in a joint venture that will buy the properties from LaSalle Investment Management.

The portfolio contains 770,989 square metres of gross floor area of which more than 90 percent is located in Greater Tokyo and Osaka, GLP said in a stock market filing.