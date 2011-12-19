SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore's Global
Logistic Properties (GLP) said on Monday it has teamed up with
sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) to buy 15
logistics facilities in Japan for $1.6 billion.
GLP, whose largest shareholder is Singapore wealth fund GIC
, and CIC will each take a 50 percent stake in a joint
venture that will buy the properties from LaSalle Investment
Management.
The portfolio contains 770,989 square metres of gross floor
area of which more than 90 percent is located in Greater Tokyo
and Osaka, GLP said in a stock market filing.