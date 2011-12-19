SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore's Global
Logistic Properties (GLP) and sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corp (CIC) are teaming up to buy 15 logistics
facilities in Japan for $1.6 billion, in the first such
collaboration between the two companies.
GLP, whose largest shareholder is Singapore wealth fund GIC
, and CIC will each take a 50 percent stake in a joint
venture that will buy the properties from LaSalle Investment
Management.
The portfolio contains 770,989 square metres of gross floor
area of which more than 90 percent is located in Greater Tokyo
and Osaka, GLP said in a stock market filing on Monday.
"The transaction will be accretive to GLP from day one,"
said GLP Deputy Chairman Jeffrey Schwartz.
The deal would have lifted profit-after-tax of financial
2011 by around $38 million assuming the transaction had been
completed April 1, 2010, the Singapore firm said.
GLP currently owns, manages and leases out 380 properties in
133 logistic parks spread across 28 major cities in China and
Japan. The Singapore firm is planning to list its Japan assets
in an initial public offering that could raise as much as $1.3
billion, sources have told Reuters.
The GLP-CIC joint venture has agreed with a group of
domestic Japanese banks for debt financing of $1.0 billion.
GLP will fund its equity commitment of $272.9 million from
internal capital and will act as the asset manager of the
properties.