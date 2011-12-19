SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore's Global Logistic Properties (GLP) and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) are teaming up to buy 15 logistics facilities in Japan for $1.6 billion, in the first such collaboration between the two companies.

GLP, whose largest shareholder is Singapore wealth fund GIC , and CIC will each take a 50 percent stake in a joint venture that will buy the properties from LaSalle Investment Management.

The portfolio contains 770,989 square metres of gross floor area of which more than 90 percent is located in Greater Tokyo and Osaka, GLP said in a stock market filing on Monday.

"The transaction will be accretive to GLP from day one," said GLP Deputy Chairman Jeffrey Schwartz.

The deal would have lifted profit-after-tax of financial 2011 by around $38 million assuming the transaction had been completed April 1, 2010, the Singapore firm said.

GLP currently owns, manages and leases out 380 properties in 133 logistic parks spread across 28 major cities in China and Japan. The Singapore firm is planning to list its Japan assets in an initial public offering that could raise as much as $1.3 billion, sources have told Reuters.

The GLP-CIC joint venture has agreed with a group of domestic Japanese banks for debt financing of $1.0 billion.

GLP will fund its equity commitment of $272.9 million from internal capital and will act as the asset manager of the properties.