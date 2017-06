MUMBAI Dec 19 Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions Ltd said on Monday it has won a highway road project worth 6.2 billion rupees from GMR Projects and GMR Kishangarh Udaipur Ahmedabad Expressways Ltd.

The project is on a build-finance-operate-and-transfer basis, it added. No other details were provided. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)