Dec 19 Cable manufacturer Belden Inc
said it plans to buy smaller rival RuggedCom Inc
for about C$280 million in an all-cash deal to beef up
its networking business.
Belden will offer C$22 a share, which represents a 62
percent premium to RuggedCom's Friday close of C$13.61 on
Toronto Stock Exchange.
RuggedCom, which counts original equipment makers GE,
and ABB among its customers, currently serves the
electric power, transportation systems, military applications
and industrial processes markets.
The company's suite of products, from routers to ethernet
cables, support integrated communication and power system
infrastructure -- allowing for robust two-way communication,
advanced sensors and distributed computers, all essential
elements of a smart grid network.
Belden has aggressively been looking for preys in the smart
grid space and had bought GarrettCom for about $52 million last
year.