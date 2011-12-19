(Repeats from Monday with no changes to the text)
By Kevin Lim and Alex Frew McMillan
SINGAPORE Dec 19 China Investment Corp
(CIC) and Singapore's Global Logistic Properties (GLP) are
teaming up to buy 15 logistics facilities in Japan for $1.6
billion, in what will be the Chinese sovereign wealth fund's
maiden foray into Japanese real estate.
CIC and GLP, whose largest shareholder is Singapore wealth
fund GIC, will each take a 50 percent stake in a joint
venture that will buy the properties from LaSalle Investment
Management. The deal is the largest real estate transaction in
Japan this year.
"This is the first ever transaction of real estate investment
for CIC in Japan. So for them to pick us as a partner as well as
an operator, that shows that they are committed and also
confident in us," said GLP CEO Ming Z Mei.
"Demand for quality modern warehouse space is on the rise,
while there remains a lack of supply of modern warehouse," he
said of the Japanese real estate market.
Activity in Japan's real estate market picked up in the third
quarter, following a slowdown caused by the earthquake and
tsumani that hit the country earlier this year. Japan is now one
of the top targets for property funds over the next 12 months,
according to big name players such as Deutsche Bank's RREEF and
GE Capital.
Australia's Goodman Group, a developer of warehouse
and industrial space backed by CIC, has also announced plans to
invest in Japan.
Industry sources told Reuters the talks between GLP and
LaSalle had been ongoing since July, and that the property fund
manager had initially wanted $1.8 billion for a portfolio of 17
properties.
In its filing to the Singapore stock exchange on Monday, GLP
said the portfolio contains 770,989 square metres of gross floor
area, of which more than 90 percent is located in Greater Tokyo
and Osaka.
Assuming the transaction had been completed before April 1,
2010, the deal would have lifted after-tax profit for the
financial year ended March 2011 by around $38 million, the
Singapore firm said.
BIG IN JAPAN
The GLP-LaSalle deal is the largest property transaction in
Japan this year recorded by Real Capital Analytics (RCA). The
next biggest transaction took place in March when Mitsubishi
Estate paid Lone Star $1.1 billion for two large office
buildings in Tokyo.
The deal also marks a dramatic escalation of investment
activity by GLP, which this year had spent $402 million on sites
in Beijing and $109 million on sites elsewhere in China,
according to RCA data.
The amount of property investment into Japan by Chinese
companies has been negligible this year, with only one property
deal worth $7 million.
In contrast, Singaporean companies including Keppel Land
and Mapletree Logistics Trust have been the
second-largest source of capital into Japanese property this
year, behind the United States, according to RCA.
JAPAN REIT
GLP currently owns, manages and leases out 380 properties in
133 logistic parks spread across 28 major cities in China and
Japan. The Singapore firm is planning to list its Japan assets
in an initial public offering that could raise as much as $1.3
billion, sources have told Reuters.
"It's something that we continue to explore... That's a very
strong opportunity for us when the market is right," GLP Deputy
Chairman Jeffrey Schwartz said when asked about the Japan REIT
listing.
Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore,
said the transaction showed the ability of sovereign wealth
funds and the entities they back to make large investments in
uncertain times.
"GLP probably have to build up their base of assets in Japan
before they actually proceed to do a separate listing," Ng
added.
The GLP-CIC joint venture has agreed with a group of domestic
Japanese banks for debt financing of $1.0 billion.
GLP will fund its equity commitment of $272.9 million from
internal capital and will act as the asset manager of the
properties.
(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Saeed Azhar and Mark Potter)