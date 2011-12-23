* Chinese exporters, importers seen key drivers of yuan flows

* Hot money not a major factor

* Expectations of weaker yuan behind net FX selling by China banks

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 Net selling of foreign exchange by Chinese banks over the past two months is mainly due to opportunistic currency management by the country's importers and exporters, rather than capital outflow, economists say.

China's closed capital account restricts foreign investors' ability to make bets on the direction of the yuan exchange rate by buying and selling the currency.

But Chinese firms involved in current account transactions

-- mainly foreign trade -- have considerable leeway to adjust -- mainly foreign trade -- have considerable leeway to adjust the volume and timing of their foreign exchange and related derivative transactions based on these same expectations.

"It is not a matter of capital outflow. It is actually corporate operations," said Zhang Xiaoji, director of the Research Department of Foreign Economic Relations at the Development Research Center, a think tank affiliated with the State Council, China's cabinet.

Data from the People's Bank of China on outstanding foreign exchange positions, released on Monday, showed that Chinese banks were net sellers of foreign currency for the second straight month in November. October's decline was the first in four years, sparking fears China is experiencing capital flight in the form of "hot money" outflow. [ID:nL3E7NJ0V9]

On the surface, the decline in net forex purchases appears to be evidence of foreign exchange outflow, since it indicates a lower volume of foreign exchange on the asset side of the Chinese banks' collective balance sheet.

But this figure does not include foreign exchange held by firms -- in particular those involved in foreign trade -- which would appear on the liabilities side.

Some short-term capital may indeed be seeping through China's controls. The trend of capital flowing out of emerging markets and into developed markets perceived as safer "is a global phenomenon and China is not totally exempt," said Grace Ng, greater China economist for JP Morgan.

But the overwhelming factor behind the shift in the foreign exchange position of Chinese banks is the way importers and exporters conduct their foreign exchange transactions, analysts say.

Capital outflow, if it were occurring, would be a dramatic reversal for an economy more accustomed to guarding against excessive capital inflows, which Chinese officials have at times blamed for high housing prices and consumer price inflation, among other ills.

That, however, does not seem to be the case.

"The dominant flow of USD sales through the banks (and usually into the PBOC) is through the current account, rather than the capital account," Standard Chartered economist Stephen Green wrote in a Dec. 7 research note.

OPPORTUNISTIC TRADERS

Decisions by Chinese importers and exporters about the volume, timing, and location of their forex transactions greatly influence the volume of net forex purchases by banks.

When yuan appreciation expectations ran high following China's de-pegging of the yuan in June 2010, Chinese exporters did not want to hold dollars in excess of what they needed to pay for imports such as parts and raw materials.

Exporters sold most of their foreign exchange to banks in the first half of 2011, which led to steady increases in the PBOC's figure for system-wide foreign exchange positions.

Importers chose to do just the opposite. They delayed their dollar purchases from banks, or borrowed dollars instead of buying, which also served to push up the net forex purchase figures for the banking system.

But expectations for yuan appreciation shifted in September, prompting companies to adjust their forex management accordingly.

Another factor is the reversal in the offshore yuan, which swung from a premium to a discount in September.

Exporters began to shift their transactions offshore, selling dollars in Hong Kong rather than in the mainland interbank market, which led to reduced foreign exchange purchases by Chinese banks.

The aggregate effect of what analysts deem "opportunistic hedging" by thousands of individual importers and exporters is substantial.

“China has tens of thousands of companies operating this way. It will certainly influence the flow of foreign exchange,“ said Zhang.

(Editing by Kazunori Takada and Ramya Venugopal)

