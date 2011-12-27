* South Koreans, Europeans dominated 1.86 tln yen issuance
in 2011
* U.S. banks could tap market in 2012, analysts say
* Problem of Norwegian bonds keeps investors nervous
By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan’s samurai bond market
is likely to lure more issuers in 2012 as regional debt woes
deter some companies from raising funds in the United States and
Europe while cash-rich Japanese investors seek higher returns.
Europe's debt crisis and a recent problem with a Norwegian
samurai bond may slow issuance in early part of 2012, but
borrowers may be keen to tap big investors such as Japanese
pension funds and regional banks.
"Foreign issuers know that there are funds available in
Japan considering the country's financial sector healthier than
that of in Europe or the United States," said Akane Enatsu,
senior credit analyst at Barclays Capital.
A total of 1.86 trillion yen ($23.82 billion) of samurai
bonds -- yen-denominated bonds issued by foreign entities --
have been issued this year, down 3 percent from 1.92 trillion
yen in 2010, but up 20 percent from 1.55 trillion in 2009,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
For Japanese investors, the samurai market is an important
destination for asset allocations, especially after the turmoil
of nuclear crisis-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T) virtually
halted offering by the utilities sector, a key
issuer in the country's corporate bond market.
Falling yields in the U.S. and other developed
countries as a result of efforts to prop up a slowing global
economy has meant that Japan's investors are struggling to find
attractive places to park their funds.
"Samurais drew a lot of demand from a wide-ranging investors
as they had very few alternatives to raise good returns," said
Mana Nakazora, chief credit analyst at BNP Paribas.
"Problems in Europe should make investors very conservative
for the early part of next year, but eventually their appetite
should return as they must seek higher yields."
U.S. ISSUERS
This year, South Korean entities
have been key issuers in the market, with steel giant
Posco (005490.KS) rais ing about
4 1. 4 billion yen bonds in
October . Woori Bank, Korea Development
Bank and Daejeon Riverside
Expressway were among other issuers from the
country.
Other big borrowers included HSBC (HSBA.L), Renault
(RENA.PA), France Telecom FTE.PA and General Electric's (GE.N)
finance arm GE Capital as well as sovereigns such as Poland.
Next year, issuers such as U.S. banks who haven't been
active in recent years could join the list of borrowers, when
the economic outlook improves and the debt turmoil settles,
analysts said.
JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was the only U.S. bank to tap
the market this year, offering a total of 111 billion yen in two
tranches in February.
"So far samurai issuance has been reasonably healthy,"
Naresh Narayan, managing director and head of credit markets at
Citigroup Global Markets Japan, adding that prior to the Lehman
Brothers crisis, U.S. financial firms had been the largest
issuers in the market.
"Really not many of them (U.S. financials) have come back.
So their re-entrance would boost flows to both primary and
secondary markets," Narayan said.
Citigroup has not issued samurai bonds since 2008, while the
bank considers itself as a committed long-term regular borrower
in the yen market.
Japanese investors will still be looking for samurai bonds
carrying a credit rating of better than single A, analysts said.
However, global uncertainties may still cast a shadow over
the Japanese market.
A case in point is Norway's Eksportfinans, a trade finance
bank, whose rating was slashed by seven notches to junk status
by Moody's after its government opted out of extending an
exemption to borrowers from the European Union's capital
requirements.
The move triggered a mild panic among Japanese investors
holding about 60 billion yen of the bank's outstanding samurai
bonds, who were fretting about the risk of default.
"Investors will be cautious about investing in foreign
bonds. But as long as issuers offer good spreads and as long as
names are familiar, investors will show interest," a fund
manager at a Japanese asset management company.
($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen)
