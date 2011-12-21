* Raises price target on stock to $545 from $535
Dec 21 Susquehanna raised its price target
on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) stock and increased its iPhone shipment
estimates as it sees the company ramping up smartphone
production, now that Thailand-related constraints have been
resolved.
"The revisions are based on positive sell-through data
combined with recent supply-chain checks, which suggests that
earlier component constraints have largely been resolved and
build plans have increased for the fourth and first quarter."
Susquehanna wrote in a note to clients.
The brokerage raised its iPhone shipment estimates for the
first quarter to 30.3 million units from the 27.1 million it
forecast earlier.
"Demand appears solid as iPhone 4S continues to ship in one
to two weeks online and stores are generally sold out for
in-store reservation and pickup."
The 4S is Apple's fifth iteration of its hugely popular
iPhone smartphone range and was released to the public on
October 4 this year.
Susquehanna sees strong holiday sales of the company's iPad
tablets as well as new product launches such as the iPhone 5 and
iPad 3 as significant positive catalysts to the stock.
The brokerage reiterated its "positive" rating on the stock.
Shares of the Cupertino, California-based Apple were down
marginally in pre-market trade on Wednesday. They closed at
$395.95 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
