Bangalore, Dec 21 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 27300 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 23000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35530 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 35750 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 40000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 59500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 16400 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 17400 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 11500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8300 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 14800 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 4300 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 7200 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 16800 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 8600 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 14000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 335 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 180 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 295 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 120 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 152 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 18000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 9300 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 14800 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6500 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 1065 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 1090 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 960 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 990 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1172 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1170 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1675 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 96000 2. Rapeseed Oil 74500 3. Sunflower Oil 66000 4. Kardi Oil 73000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 82000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 60600 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 86500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 66500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 58500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 62500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 51700 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 62000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 67500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 63200 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 76000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 66000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 71500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 100000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 830 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 870 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 47000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1305 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified