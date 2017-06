KUALA LUMPUR Dec 22 Malaysia's Muhibbah Engineering :

* says joint venture with Australia's Monadelphous Group Ltd won 1.05 billion Malaysian ringgit ($332.02 million)job to build coal jetty and ship berth facilities in Queensland.

* says works to be completed by first quarters of 2014.

* For a related story, see ($1 = 3.1625 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)