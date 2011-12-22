BRIEF-Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares, changes name to Carmila - Euronext
* MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA
Dec 22 Massachusetts Development Finance Agency
* Moody's confirms Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit-backed rating of Massachusetts Development Finance Agency variable rate demand revenue bonds, Boston University issue, Series U-3
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.