Dec 22 Macquarie Equity Research upgraded CME Group Inc (CME.O), the world's largest derivatives exchange operator, to "outperform," on attractive valuation and healthy earnings growth.

The brokerage, however, downgraded CME's smaller rival and the operator of the biggest U.S. stock-options market, CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), to "neutral" on lower volume, citing slower growth of the US options industry.

Analysts at Macquarie feel that the CBOE stock will also be hurt by CME's acquisition of ownership interest in Standard & Poor's index business through a joint venture with McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N. [ID:nN1E79412G]

CBOE derives about a third of its revenue from contracts tied to S&P indexes. In October, CBOE began offering an electronic version of its S&P 500 option contract to help boost revenue even further. [ID:nS1E78C1W9]

Macquarie analysts expect CME to post a 22 percent growth in profit in 2012, about 10 percent above consensus.

The brokerage played down risks of MF Global Holdings-related legal liability confronting CME.

"We don’t think CME is responsible for misused MF client cash, and ultimate liability would be limited to any supervisory deficiencies, unlikely to bring material penalties," analysts at Macquarie wrote in a note.

CME Group, the main exchange regulator for MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection in October, accused the futures broker of misusing hundreds of millions of dollars of customer funds by moving the money to its own accounts, in serious violations of rules.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((ashutosh.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: ashutosh.pandey.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CMEGROUP/RESEARCH MACQUARIE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.