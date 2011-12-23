Dec 22 American International Group Inc (AIG.N) CEO Robert Benmosche has told the company's directors that he would like to remain in his job longer than previously planned, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website.

Benmosche said in an interview with the Journal that he plans to run New York-based AIG beyond next year, his health permitting. He had previously indicated that he planned to return to retirement sometime in 2012.

"I've talked to the board and said that if I stay healthy —and I'm still hopeful — I would like to stay on for another year," he told the Journal. "I want to stay active and energized, and having too much time on my hands is not healthy, I think."

AIG's board doesn't have to approve Benmosche's decision to stay, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. The CEO had previously threatened to quit two years ago after a run-in with government officials, the Journal said.

The 67-year-old, whom many people credit with rescuing American International Group from a breakup after taking over as CEO in 2009, was diagnosed with cancer in late 2010.

AIG spokesman Mark Herr confirmed that Benmosche said he would like to continue as CEO beyond 2012, health permitting.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore)

((kartick.jagtap@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: kartick.jagtap.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AIG/BENMOSCHE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.