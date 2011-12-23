Dec 22 AT&T Inc said late on
Thursday that it won regulatory approval to buy wireless
spectrum from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, a move that
would boost the company's 4G network.
AT&T is buying 700 megahertz (MHz) airwaves for about $1.93
billion, with the aim of countering criticism over iPhone
service quality and competitive threats from rivals like Verizon
Wireless.
"This spectrum will help AT&T continue to deliver a
world-class mobile broadband experience to our customers," Bob
Quinn, an AT&T senior vice president, said in a statement.
The companies expect to close the transaction in the coming
days, AT&T said.