(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A+' insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings on GIO General Ltd. (GIO). The outlook on the ratings is stable. The ratings had been previously withdrawn on Dec. 13, 2011 at the request of the company.

GIO is a wholly owned general insurance subsidiary of Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd. (A+/Stable/--), which is in turn wholly owned by Suncorp Group Ltd. (not rated). The ratings on GIO reflect the insurer's core status within the Suncorp Group Ltd. group of companies under our rating criteria for group entities, and are equalized with the ratings on the core operating entities of the group.