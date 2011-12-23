(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based MVL Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned MVL's INR1,334m long-term bank loans a rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'.

The ratings are constrained by the limited operational history of MVL in the Indian real estate sector and its large debt repayments of almost INR600m falling due each year over the next three years.

The ratings are also constrained by the subdued operating environment in the industry. MVL's many residential projects are in Tier II and Tier III Indian cities which have a low degree of speculative demand as the majority of the purchases are by end users. The company plans for a significant proportion of sale of developed plots which would have low construction cost and low execution risks.

The ratings, however, supported by MVL's operational track record of steady growth since its inception and diversified nature of its projects. The ratings also reflect the company's low land payment liability as the majority of its land bank, including the land for projects where construction is yet to commence, is fully paid for.

Negative rating guidelines include major time or cost overruns in MVL's ongoing projects, a shortfall in its cash flows due to slowing down of sales or any significant worsening of its financial leverage on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include an increase in the company's sales leading to cash flow from operations turning positive on a sustained basis.

MVL is a listed real estate company in North India with a market cap of around INR12bn. It belongs to the MVL Group, which has operations in real estate development, consumer electronics goods and mobile handsets since the last two decades. The company was formed in 2006 and its projects comprise sale of plots, hospitality, residential and commercial developments. MVL is presently in various stages of executing projects with around 9.6 millions sq. ft. of saleable area. MVL had revenue of INR1,936m in 2010 (2009: INR1,781m), with an EBITDA margin of 18% (16.30%) and net financial leverage of 3.36x (2.85x).