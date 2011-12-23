Shares of Thai retailer Robinson Department Store Pcl touch a fresh life-high on Friday and are up 75 percent so far this year, but the charts suggest the bull-run could weaken.

The shares are trading at 43.25 baht, 8 percent above their mean target price of 40.02 baht.

Despite the stock hitting a new high, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and the RSI (Relative Strength Index) show a negative divergence on the weekly chart.

A negative divergence occurs when a stock touches a new high but its technical indicators such as MACD and RSI move lower, indicating an impending reversal in the stock price.

Robinson Department currently trades in an uptrend above its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages but could face resistance at 45 baht levels.

The stock has poor StarMine Relative and Intrinsic Valuation Model percentile scores of 29 and 14, respectively.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/zuf75s

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Relative Valuation ranks stocks based on a combination of 6 fundamental ratios.

Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the Intrinsic valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)